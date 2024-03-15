Advertisement

Barcelona defeated Napoli 3-1 on Tuesday to advance to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a 4-2 overall score. Lewandowski, Cancelo, and Lopez all scored goals to showcase Barcelona's impressive display. Napoli's Rrahmani scored a goal. At the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona showed control with 24 shots and 48% possession, laying the groundwork for a furious and exciting contest. Lewandowski has scored 94 goals in the UCL and will be looking to join the elite list of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to have scored 100 or more goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski opines on his view on Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool

After the current season concludes, Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will be leaving his position as manager of Liverpool. He has stated that he would like to take a year off to rejuvenate before maybe taking on more leadership responsibilities. Many have expressed sympathy and understanding for Klopp's choice, including football player Robert Lewandowski, who understood the emotional toll Klopp had to bear while he was at Anfield. Lewandowski said he understood Klopp's decision completely, knowing the enormous responsibilities and difficulties that come with leading a team the calibre of Liverpool. Speaking to Meczyki in an interview, Robert Lewandowski said:

"I totally understand him and I understand being a coach of such big clubs these days, like Barcelona, Liverpool, or any of these big clubs, it is a tough job and it is a very emotional challenge. It is not an easy job," "Everyone is known to get emotional, and one day they say this, the next day they say something else and especially for the coach it is even harder, because he is responsible for the results, for how the team plays, or how it looks physically. I totally understand him. I know how much effort he puts in every day."

Jurgen Klopp has had a lasting impact on Liverpool's history since joining the club in 2015. Interestingly, he led the squad to two major championships: the 2020 Premier League and the 2019 UEFA Champions League. Throughout his time at Liverpool, Klopp has impressed his teammates with his tactical sense, leadership qualities, and capacity to motivate them to succeed both at home and in Europe. These accomplishments confirm that he is among the most successful managers in Liverpool's storied past. Lewandowski admires Jurgen Klopp, he added, (via Daily Mirror):

"Jurgen was not only a father figure to me. He is my favorite coach and after that it is Pep Guardiola. Klopp has two faces. He is like a father, but the second part is like a manager, like a coach," “He is a huge motivation. He makes this perfect, because he knows where the line is...His performance as a coach is amazing, not only as a coach, but as a man.”