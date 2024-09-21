sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:08 IST, September 21st 2024

Empoli wins to record its best ever start in Serie A

English midfielder Tino Anjorin marked his first start for Empoli by setting up the opening goal in a 2-0 win at Cagliari in Serie A on Friday.The win was Empoli’s fifth game in a row undefeated, the club’s best start to a season in Serie A.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Empoli
Empoli's Nicolo Cambiaghi kicks the ball during a Serie A match | Image: AP
