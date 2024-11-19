sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 19:13 IST, November 19th 2024

England And Manchester City Forward Lauren Hemp To Miss US Friendly After Knee Surgery

England forward Lauren Hemp has had knee surgery, her Manchester City club said on Tuesday, and will miss facing the United States at Wembley Stadium.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Josie Green and Lauren Hemp
Josie Green and Lauren Hemp vie for the ball during the Women’s Super League match between Crystal Palace Women and Manchester City Women, at Selhurst Park | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

19:13 IST, November 19th 2024