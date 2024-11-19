Published 19:13 IST, November 19th 2024
England And Manchester City Forward Lauren Hemp To Miss US Friendly After Knee Surgery
England forward Lauren Hemp has had knee surgery, her Manchester City club said on Tuesday, and will miss facing the United States at Wembley Stadium.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Josie Green and Lauren Hemp vie for the ball during the Women’s Super League match between Crystal Palace Women and Manchester City Women, at Selhurst Park | Image: AP Photo
