Advertisement

Ahead of Euro 2024, England is ready to play Belgium in an international friendly match. Two teams that won their respective groups in the Euro qualifications will play each other. Both England and Belgium finished top of their respective groups after winning all of their games and accruing 20 points. In anticipation of the Euro finals, it will be an intriguing ninety minutes to see how they stack up.

For England, Gareth Southgate will be frustrated as the Three Lions are marred with injury issues which has ruled out key players from action. They will miss out on harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire, and Kyle Walker due to injuries. Moreover, they are coming off a defeat at the hands of Brazil and are in need of a win to bounce back. On the other hand, Belgium has went undefeated for the past 12 games, but they also lack out on Kevin de Bryune and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The clash at Wenbley will be an interesting sight, to say the least.

Advertisement

England vs Belgium Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the England vs Belgium take place?

The England vs Belgium match will commence on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024. The match will begin at 01:45 AM IST onwards

Where will the England vs Belgium take place?

The England vs Belgium will be hosted at the Wembley Stadium in London, UK.

How to watch the England vs Belgium Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the England vs Belgium live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channel: Ten 2)

How to watch the England vs Belgium Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch England vs Belgium Live Streaming via the Sonyliv app and website.

How to watch the England vs Belgium Live Streaming in UK ?

Fans in the UK can watch the England vs Belgium Live telecast via Channel 4. The live streaming will be available via Channel 4's streaming service. The match will kick off at 07:45 PM GMT.

How to watch the England vs Belgium Live Streaming in US?

Fans in America can watch the England vs Belgium Live Streaming via .

England Predicted Lineup

Pickford, Gomez, Branthwaite, Stones, Konsa, Mainoo, Rice, Rashford, Bellingham, Bowen, Toney.

Belgium Predicted Lineup

Casteels, Deman, Theate, Faes, Meunier, Onana, Tielemans, Vermeeren, Doku, Lukaku, Bakayoko.