Aston Villa faced Chelsea in the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay. Chelsea emerged victorious with a score of 3-1. Conor Gallagher opened the scoring at the 11th minute, followed by goals from Nicolas Jackson at the 21st minute and Enzo Fernández at the 54th minute. Despite a late consolation goal from Moussa Diaby in the 90+1st minute for Aston Villa, Chelsea secured the win. The match displayed impressive performances from the Blues after their last match against Villa at Stamford Bridge ended in a draw, with both teams having an equal number (15) of shots but Chelsea having more shots on target (8) and possession.

Enzo Fernandez scored an incredible freekick against Aston Villa

Following Enzo Fernandez's spectacular free kick during Chelsea's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay win against Aston Villa on February 7, Chelsea have had some relief recently. The Blues led 2-0 in the 54th minute thanks to goals from Conor Gallagher (11') and Nicolas Jackson (21'). A disputed challenge by Youri Tielemans earned Mauricio Pochettino's team a free kick, setting the scenario for Fernandez.

ENZO FERNANDEZ THAT IS OUT OF THIS 🌍



The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had a moment of brilliance reminiscent of his Argentine counterpart. With a magnificent curving strike, he buried the ball into the top corner, leaving Villa custodian Emiliano Martinez with no chance. Fernandez recreated Messi's classic celebration by removing his jersey and showing it to the Villa Park crowd. This was his sixth goal and one assist in 29 games across several competitions this season.

Despite a late consolation goal by Moussa Diaby in the 91st minute, Chelsea advanced to the FA Cup fifth round. On February 28, they will face Leeds United of the EFL Championship. Pochettino will be pleased with his team's performance, particularly following a difficult spell for the club, which culminated in a 4-2 league defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4. Nonetheless, Fernandez's spectacular goal remained the highlight of Chelsea's triumph at Villa Park.

Chelsea will now be seen in action against Crystal Palace away from home on February 13, 2024.