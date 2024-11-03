Published 22:26 IST, November 3rd 2024
EPL: Tottenham Thrash Aston Villa 4-1 In The Premier League
Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.The forward struck two goals in the space of four second-half minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Villa had led at the break.
Tottenham thrashes Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League | Image: AP
