Published 22:26 IST, November 3rd 2024

EPL: Tottenham Thrash Aston Villa 4-1 In The Premier League

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.The forward struck two goals in the space of four second-half minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Villa had led at the break.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tottenham thrashes Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League
Tottenham thrashes Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League | Image: AP
