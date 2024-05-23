Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United could split in the summer after FA Cup final vs Man City-REPORTS

Advertisement

Manchester United currently face a challenging period, marking one of their lowest points in recent history. Their disappointing 8th-place finish in the Premier League under the management of Erik ten Hag has resulted in a failure to secure European football for the upcoming season. It reflects a significant setback for the club.

Erik Ten Hag is reported to leave Manchester United in June

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is apparently planning to depart the team this summer, which has led the Red Devils to start looking for a replacement manager. Despite the FA Cup final coming up, Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Ten Hag's exit has already been decided.

Three people have been shortlisted by the club to take over as manager: Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto de Zerbi, and Kieran McKenna. Manchester United intends to speak with these prospects shortly.

After guiding Ipswich Town to promotion to the Premier League, Kieran McKenna has gained notice. Chelsea, though, is also keen to acquire his expertise.

This summer, Roberto de Zerbi, who recently left Brighton, is available for no transfer fee. De Zerbi is apparently eager to stay in the Premier League even though he has been linked to Juventus, AC Milan, and Napoli.

The most recent arrival to the market, Mauricio Pochettino, left Chelsea earlier in the week, making him a strong contender for the Manchester United position.

" Erik Ten Hag doesn't have a style of play ,he should leave Manchester United "pic.twitter.com/4wo2BqmLSL — 99 attempts (@Itismourinho)

Rio Ferdinand has stated on his YouTube channel that Erik ten Hag will not stay at Manchester United after this summer. Ferdinand feels that even a win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final will not be enough to guarantee Ten Hag's status at the club. He commented:

“The more and more I think about it, win or lose, I don't think Ten Hag will be there come next season. I'm not saying that's what I want, I'm just saying what I believe is going to happen, and I believe that the club are going to look elsewhere I think. I don't think [winning the FA Cup] changes anything in the eyes of INEOS. I've not spoken to anyone there, this is just an assumption, this is what I think.” "Put injuries aside, the performances of the team have been so bad. Most teams have had injuries, maybe not to the same extent as Man United. I keep saying this, I sound like a broken record: performance level can drop but your style of football should be there to identify. It's not. I don't know what we are. I don't know who we are. Who are we as a team? What are we? We rely [on Bruno Fernandes]. And that would be an alarm bell for me. The moment Bruno came out of the team, the fall-off of that team was a joke. The worst performances I've seen in many, many years against Crystal Palace."

Manchester United will now face-off against Manchester City on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The derby will take place at the Wembley Stadium. This will be a tough challenge for Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United as Man City have recently won the Premier League.