After watching Lionel Messi lifting the eminent Ballon d'Or award and then witnessing a similar sight at the FIFA Best Awards, Erling Haaland has reportedly made up his mind to shift his harbour. Certain claims are coming forward about the Norwegian, and according to them, Haaland is eying a move towards Spain. As per rumblings, Haaland is aiming to become the new Galactico of Real Madrid.

3 things you need to know

Erling Haaland scores a total of 36 goals in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season

Haaland currently plays for Manchester City

Reports suggest Haaland is looking to move to Real Madrid

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid?

Erling Haaland has proven to be a subline goal scorer for whichever team he has played till now. The Manchester City striker took the Premier League by storm by scoring as many as 36 goals in the league during the 2022/23 season. The forward breached the eminent threshold of 50+ goals in the entire season and was instrumental in Manchester City's treble-winning campaign. Yet, when it comes to claiming the individual awards, the 23-year-old finished second on the biggest of stages. Thus, as per reports, a move to Real Madrid will render him further consideration towards individual goals.

The pull of Real Madrid

Historically, players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Alfredo Di Stefano, etc. are some of the prominent names that have won the biggest individual awards while playing for Real Madrid. A successful season for Real Madrid apparently puts the limelight on the biggest goal contributor in the team, and as per records he has claimed the edge over other competitors. Thus, if the speculations are true, Erling Haaland might have noticed the same pull of Real Madrid. In another view, Haaland could once again emerge as the premier contender for the awards considering how his season goes and how Manchester City fares in its tournaments this season.