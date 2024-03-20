×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Erling Haaland-John Cena working together is the most unusual crossover the fans cannot unsee!

Sports fanatics have witnessed several crossovers, but the one that features Man City's Erling Haaland and WWE's John Cena is a thing of beauty and spoof!

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Erling Haaland, John Cena
Erling Haaland, John Cena | Image:Manchester City
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manchester City are riding onto the glory as they have clinched major titles recently. It is a delight to witness the Pep Guardiola-led team deliver a sublime performance as they run rampant over the other rival clubs. But recently, one of their videos has gone super viral as it features one of the most unusual crossovers featuring WWE superstar John Cena and City FC striker Erling Haaland. While it was a promotional video, the clip left the viewers in splits due to the unpredictability of the moment to take place.

Erling Haaland and John Cena collaborate to announce Manchester City's US tour in the summer 

Premier League outfit Manchester City recently shared a video clip that announced their pre-season tour in the summer. But the unusual fact regarding the reveal was the involvement of WWE Superstar John Cena and Erling Haaland, making it an unusual sight to see since football and combat sports are not something that is parallel to each other. One of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time teamed up with the club to announce their tours in the United States.

In the video, the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion was seen video-calling Haaland. When Cena first showed up on Haaland's phone, the striker asked, "How come I can't see you?" because the camera was off. The leader of the Cenation answers with his well-known catchphrase, "You can't see me?" as the camera pans to reveal Cena wearing a blonde wig in an attempt to mimic the Norwegian footballer.

After Haaland confirmed the US tour, the 46-year-old actor-turned-wrestler celebrated by turning on the camera and revealing his appearance to the Norwegian striker while he danced around the space. Haaland, who is obviously shocked, tells Cena, "You have to stop doing this," but he also says, "His hair looked good," to close the footage.

In the pre-season tour, Manchester City will face Celtic, AC Milan, Pep Guardiola's former side FC Barcelona and Chelsea throughout the United in some of the iconic stadiums like the Yankee Stadium, Ohio Stadium and the Kenan Stadium.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

