In a compelling match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Manchester City emerged victorious against Tottenham with a 2-0 win. Erling Haaland showcased his scoring prowess with goals in the 51st and 90+1st minutes. The game was intense, with both teams showing strong performances. Manchester City's precise play led to 5 shots on target out of 8 attempts, demonstrating their clinical efficiency. The match concluded with Tottenham facing defeat despite a spirited effort.

Erling Haaland scores a brace that haunts Arsenal’s PL title hopes!

With two goals from Erling Haaland, Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 and moved one step closer to winning the Premier League for the fourth time in a row. The Norwegian striker silenced the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and moved City two points clear of the leaders with two goals in the closing minutes, the first coming from a beautiful cross from Kevin De Bruyne and the second from a penalty in the last minutes.

Regardless of Arsenal's result against Everton, Pep Guardiola's squad will win the Premier League title if they defeat West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday. It would be an extraordinary accomplishment in the history of the English premier league to win four straight titles.

Aston Villa will join City, Arsenal, and Liverpool in the Champions League the next season because of Tottenham's defeat. Spurs supporters showed their disdain for Arsenal from the outset of the game, as both teams wasted early chances. Ederson produced a vital stop on a strong attempt from Rodrigo Bentancur, and Guglielmo Vicario denied Phil Foden a close-range drive.

home the 51st minute, Haaland broke the scoreless draw by tapping home a cross from De Bruyne. After then, the game became jumbled as both Ederson and De Bruyne sustained injuries. Stefan Ortega, Ederson's replacement, promptly produced clutch saves against Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

When Pedro Porro fouled Jeremy Doku in the 91st minute, City was given a penalties, which Haaland scored to extend his season total to 27 league goals. The triple champions from last year are now only one victory away from yet another historic triumph.

