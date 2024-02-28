Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Erling Haaland scores five goals in Manchester City’s 6-2 rout of Luton in the FA Cup

Erling Haaland appears committed to gaining back lost time. The striker defeated Luton 6-2, scoring five goals to lead Manchester City into FA Cup quarterfinals

Associated Press Television News
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium | Image: AP
Erling Haaland looks determined to make up for lost time.

The Norway striker scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup in a 6-2 win against Luton on Tuesday.

It was his eighth hat trick in a season-and-a-half with City and the second time he has scored five in a single game for the club.

Perhaps more significantly, it was evidence that Haaland is fully back up to speed after recently returning from a foot injury that ruled him out for more than a month between December and January.

Haaland had only scored three goals in seven appearances since making his comeback on Jan. 31.

By his remarkable standards, that represents a relative drought, but he made up for that at Kenilworth Road with a first-half hat trick and two more after the break. Four of those goals came from assists by Kevin De Bruyne.

Mateo Kovacic added a sixth for City, while Jordan Clark struck twice for Luton.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

