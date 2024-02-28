Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup 5th round soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at the Kenilworth Road Stadium | Image: AP

Erling Haaland looks determined to make up for lost time.

The Norway striker scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup in a 6-2 win against Luton on Tuesday.

It was his eighth hat trick in a season-and-a-half with City and the second time he has scored five in a single game for the club.

Perhaps more significantly, it was evidence that Haaland is fully back up to speed after recently returning from a foot injury that ruled him out for more than a month between December and January.

Haaland had only scored three goals in seven appearances since making his comeback on Jan. 31.

By his remarkable standards, that represents a relative drought, but he made up for that at Kenilworth Road with a first-half hat trick and two more after the break. Four of those goals came from assists by Kevin De Bruyne.

Mateo Kovacic added a sixth for City, while Jordan Clark struck twice for Luton.