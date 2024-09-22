sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:53 IST, September 22nd 2024

Erling Haaland Becomes The Fastest To Reach 100 Goals In Premier League History

Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City by giving his team the lead against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. The Norway international reached the landmark figure on his 105th appearance for the defending champion.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland | Image: AP
