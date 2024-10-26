sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:07 IST, October 26th 2024

Erling Haaland sends Manchester City FC to the top of the English Premier League

Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the English Premier League after beating Southampton 1-0 on Saturday. Haaland scored in the fifth minute at Etihad Stadium to send City two points clear of Liverpool, which plays Arsenal on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland | Image: AP Photo
