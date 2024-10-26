Published 22:07 IST, October 26th 2024
Erling Haaland sends Manchester City FC to the top of the English Premier League
Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the English Premier League after beating Southampton 1-0 on Saturday. Haaland scored in the fifth minute at Etihad Stadium to send City two points clear of Liverpool, which plays Arsenal on Sunday.
Erling Haaland | Image: AP Photo
22:07 IST, October 26th 2024