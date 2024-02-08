Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Erling Haaland to miss 9th straight game over foot injury, Pep hopes for a January end return

Due to a foot injury, Erling Haaland will not be able to play for Manchester City against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. He is expected to be out until the end of January.

Associated Press Television News
Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, looks out from the bench prior the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town, at the Etihad stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Manchester City's Premier League game at Newcastle on Saturday because of a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since early December.

The Norway striker has missed the past eight games in all competitions though he's still the co-leading scorer in the league with 14 goals.

Advertisement

Haaland hasn't played since a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Dec. 6. City manager Pep Guardiola had described the injury as a “bone stress reaction” and said the timeline for a return was “week by week."

On Friday, Guardiola didn't offer any update after confirming that Haaland and defender John Stones (ankle) won't suit up against Newcastle.

Advertisement

“Erling is out and John is out,” the manager said.

The 23-year-old Haaland, who has returned to training, has also scored five goals in Champions League play this campaign.

Advertisement

Playmaking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set for more minutes Saturday, possibly as a starter for the defending champions as they look to pull within two points of league leader Liverpool.

The Belgium international returned from a hamstring injury Sunday as a second-half substitute in City's 5-0 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup. Right on cue, De Bruyne provided an assist on Jeremy Doku's goal.

Advertisement

Guardiola said the midfielder looks “really good (and) dynamic" and indicated he's ready to start.

Jack Grealish was expected back in training Friday after an illness.

Advertisement

The team will head to Abu Dhabi after the match at St. James’ Park for some warm-weather training ahead of its next game — at Tottenham on Jan. 26 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement