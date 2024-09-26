Published 06:37 IST, September 26th 2024
Ethan Nwaneri, 17, scores twice for Arsenal in 5-1 rout of Bolton
Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri scored twice in a 5-1 win over third-division Bolton in the English League Cup on Wednesday.The 17-year-old Nwaneri made a statement in his first senior start, while new signing Raheem Sterling also scored his first goal since joining from Chelsea.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mikel Arteta reacts after their loss in the English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage stadium in London | Image: AP
