Published 22:41 IST, July 5th 2024

Euro 2024: Misfiring England faces on-form Switzerland for a semifinal spot

England will play Switzerland in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 on Saturday. England faced criticism from fans who thought the team underperformed in its extra-time win over Slovakia, while Switzerland exceeded expectations by knocking out defending champion Italy.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham celebrates at the end of the round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
