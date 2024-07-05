Published 22:41 IST, July 5th 2024
Euro 2024: Misfiring England faces on-form Switzerland for a semifinal spot
England will play Switzerland in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 on Saturday. England faced criticism from fans who thought the team underperformed in its extra-time win over Slovakia, while Switzerland exceeded expectations by knocking out defending champion Italy.
Jude Bellingham celebrates at the end of the round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany | Image: AP
