Europa League Final: Manchester United Forced To Make A Kit Change Due To 64-Year-Old Tottenham Hotspur Tradition

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a much-anticipated Europa League final at San Mames in Bilbao. Except for the Europa League, it has been a dismal season for both English clubs, and their priority has been to secure a Champions League berth by getting the better of their opponents in the summit clash.

Manchester United Made Changes To Their Traditional Kit

The kit for the Europa League final has been confirmed, and contrary to the regular outfit, United have made changes to their official kit for the summit clash. It has been confirmed that Ruben Amorim's men will wear the red shirts, with black shorts and black socks. The reason being, Spurs have been wearing all whites in European competition since 1961 and their kit choice clashes with the Red Devils.

United appeared in black shorts against Real Sociedad in the Europa League earlier, and they are going to wear the same ones once again in the Europa League final.

It's Now Or Never In Europa League Final

United are currently 16th in the Premier League while Spurs are placed 17th. Both teams are very adamant about securing a Champions League berth and can not afford any hiccups in this game. For United, Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot returned to the training and travelled with the team for the final.

Spurs will be without Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, and Radu Dragusin and Ange Postecoglou will have a tough task to cut out.

United have remained the only unbeaten team across Europe's three competitions and could lift their second Europa League title. They lost to Villarreal in the 2021 Europa League final, while Liverpool defeated Spurs in the 2019 Champions League final. United haven't beaten Spurs this season and a win in this match could further define their whole season.