Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Everton and Forest put aside off-field problems to win FA Cup replays and advance to 4th round

On Wednesday, Everton and Nottingham Forest overcame their off-field issues to move on to the FA Cup fourth round.

Associated Press Television News
Andre Gomes
Andre Gomes scores their side's first goal of the game from a free kick during the English FA Cup Third Round replay soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Everton and Nottingham Forest put aside their off-field difficulties by winning FA Cup replays to advance to the fourth round on Wednesday.

They were playing two days after being charged by the Premier League with breaches of English soccer’s financial rules, which could potentially lead to points deductions for two clubs who are just above the relegation zone.

Advertisement

A deep run in the cup would offer a welcome distraction and Everton, whose last major trophy came when winning the famous competition in 1995, eked out a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to Andre Gomes’ curling free kick from 25 meters at Goodison Park.

That set up a meeting with another top-flight rival, Luton, in the last 32 on Jan. 27.

Advertisement

Forest needed extra time before seeing off third-tier Blackpool 3-2, with Chris Wood scoring the winner in the 110th minute after his team squandered a two-goal lead.

Andrew Omobamidele and Danilo had put Forest in control at Bloomfield Road, with the visiting players marking the goals by holding aloft the No. 8 jersey of teammate Cheikhou Kouyate as a tribute to the absent midfielder’s father, who recently died. A message on the jersey read: “Thinking of you, Cheikhou.”

Advertisement

Forest will play second-tier Bristol City next.

FRIENDS REUNITED

Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner are such close friends that they regard each other as family. Soon, the two managers will be going head-to-head in the FA Cup.

Norwich, the team managed by Wagner, beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 in the night's other third-round replay to secure a trip to Anfield to play Liverpool, the team coached by Klopp. The match is on Jan. 28 and it will be a case of friends reunited.

Advertisement

They share a friendship that extends beyond 30 years and started in Germany, when they were teammates at Mainz in the early 1990s. In 2005, Klopp got married and Wagner was the best man. They were coach (Klopp) and assistant coach (Wagner) for Borussia Dortmund from 2011-15. Klopp is the godfather to Wagner’s daughter.

It won't be the first time they've been in opposite dugouts in England. In October 2017, Klopp's Liverpool beat Wagner's Huddersfield 3-0 in the Premier League, also at Anfield.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement