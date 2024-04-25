Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at the Goodison Park stadium | Image: AP

Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored as Everton beat Liverpool 2-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The win at Goodison Park delivered a blow to Liverpool's hopes of winning the title this season and boosted Everton's bid to avoid relegation.

Branthwaite squeezed a shot past Alisson in the 27th minute after Liverpool failed to clear the danger following a free kick.

Calvert-Lewin added a second for Sean Dyche's team in the 58th when rising at the far post to head home Dwight McNeil's corner.

Jurgen Klopp was taking charge of Liverpool in his last Merseyside derby before stepping down at the end of the season.

His team needed to win to go level on points with first-place Arsenal four clear of defending champion Manchester City in third.

But defeat leaves second-placed Liverpool's title ambitions in serious jeopardy with just four games until the end of the season.

If City wins its two games in hand it will move five points above Klopp's team.

Everton is eight points clear of the relegation zone.