Dominic Calvert-Lewin, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Burnley, at Goodison Park | Image: AP

Everton was docked two more points on Monday for its latest breach of the Premier League's financial rules, plunging the team back toward the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

Everton had already received a six-point deduction — reduced from an initial 10 following an appeal — for the club's overspending in a three-year spell up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

This latest punishment came after Everton was found to have spent too much in the three seasons up to 2022-23.

The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($132.5 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Everton had, in effect, already been punished for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, potentially explaining why its second points deduction was reduced.

The deduction means Everton drops below Brentford into 16th place on 27 points, only two points above Luton in 18th.

The team has played in England's top division since 1954.