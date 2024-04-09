×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Everton docked 2 more points by EPL for second financial rules breach; The club will appeal

Everton has been docked two more points for its latest breach of the English Premier League financial rules.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Burnley, at Goodison Park | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Everton was docked two more points on Monday for its latest breach of the Premier League's financial rules, plunging the team back toward the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

Everton had already received a six-point deduction — reduced from an initial 10 following an appeal — for the club's overspending in a three-year spell up to the end of the 2021-22 season.

Advertisement

This latest punishment came after Everton was found to have spent too much in the three seasons up to 2022-23.

The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($132.5 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

Advertisement

Everton had, in effect, already been punished for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, potentially explaining why its second points deduction was reduced.

The deduction means Everton drops below Brentford into 16th place on 27 points, only two points above Luton in 18th.

Advertisement

The team has played in England's top division since 1954.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

KKR star on CSK loss

a minute ago
Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

5 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

16 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

19 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

19 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

22 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

23 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

25 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

32 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

34 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

35 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

36 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

39 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

41 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Madrid vs City Preview

44 minutes ago
Ranjeet

Ranjeet's Take On Content

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo