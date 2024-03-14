Advertisement

A Premier League footballer in England was arrested on suspicion of alleged child sex offences on July 16. The footballer in question is a member of the top English Premier League club Everton and has already been suspended by the club pending further investigation. Everton on Monday issued a statement regarding the same, confirming that the club has "suspended a First-Team player".

According to a report in Mbl.is, the player arrested was Gylfi Sigurdsson, who plays for the Icelandic national team. Another report by Iceland's Stundin newspaper stated that several British newspapers had reported the arrest earlier without mentioning Gylfi by name.

"Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," Everton said in its statement.

Greater Manchester police reportedly arrested Gylfi Sigurdsson earlier this month. Greater Manchester police confirmed the arrest of a 31-year-old man on suspicion of child sex offences in a statement issued. The accused player has been released on bail "pending enquiries." Earlier, the police revealed a few details about the accused to the media, including the fact that he is a millionaire who plays for a Premier League club and also represents his country on a regular basis.

"Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries," Greater Manchester police said in a statement.

Everton appoints new manager

As far as Everton is concerned, the Premier League side recently appointed former Liverpool FC head coach Rafael Benitez as the club's new manager. The Spanish tactician will take over a team that had finished 10th in the previous season of the league and hasn't won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1995.

Image: AP