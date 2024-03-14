×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated July 20th, 2021 at 20:02 IST

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson suspended post arrest in alleged child sex offence case: Report

A Premier League footballer in England has been arrested on suspicion of alleged child sex offences. The footballer in question is a member of Everton club

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Image: AP
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Premier League footballer in England was arrested on suspicion of alleged child sex offences on July 16. The footballer in question is a member of the top English Premier League club Everton and has already been suspended by the club pending further investigation. Everton on Monday issued a statement regarding the same, confirming that the club has "suspended a First-Team player". 

According to a report in Mbl.is, the player arrested was Gylfi Sigurdsson, who plays for the Icelandic national team. Another report by Iceland's Stundin newspaper stated that several British newspapers had reported the arrest earlier without mentioning Gylfi by name. 

"Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation. The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time," Everton said in its statement

Greater Manchester police reportedly arrested Gylfi Sigurdsson earlier this month. Greater Manchester police confirmed the arrest of a 31-year-old man on suspicion of child sex offences in a statement issued. The accused player has been released on  bail "pending enquiries." Earlier, the police revealed a few details about the accused to the media, including the fact that he is a millionaire who plays for a Premier League club and also represents his country on a regular basis.

"Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday 16 July 2021 on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further enquiries," Greater Manchester police said in a statement. 

Everton appoints new manager

As far as Everton is concerned, the Premier League side recently appointed former Liverpool FC head coach Rafael Benitez as the club's new manager. The Spanish tactician will take over a team that had finished 10th in the previous season of the league and hasn't won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1995.

Image: AP

Advertisement

Published July 20th, 2021 at 11:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

2 minutes ago
PM Modi's Defence Reforms

India's defence reforms

5 minutes ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

6 minutes ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

8 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

9 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

11 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

14 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

17 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

17 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

19 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

20 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

20 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

21 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

22 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

24 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

25 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo