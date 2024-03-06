Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe scored a stunner against Real Sociedad

In the second leg of their last-16 match, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Sociedad 2-1, securing their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals courtesy to a brilliant brace from Kylian Mbappe. With the victory, PSG completed a comfortable 4-1 overall victory on Tuesday night.

Motivated by the desire to win the Champions League for the first time, PSG showed tactical discipline and took use of their opportunities, especially through quick counterattacks. Throughout the game, Mbappe's lightning-fast speed posed a continuous threat to Real Sociedad's defence.

Real Sociedad gave it their all in the group stage, going undefeated and finishing ahead of last year's finalists Inter Milan, but they were unable to stave off PSG's constant onslaught. Due to injuries and a lack of consistency, the La Liga team was unable to maintain the pressure.

The opposition defence was forced to scramble to contain Mbappe as he created havoc on the left wing with an absolutely magnificent display. With two goals on Tuesday, he further cemented his place as PSG's go-to man in pivotal Champions League matches. He has now scored an astounding 11 of his team's previous 15 knockout stage goals. Speaking to Canal Plus after the UCL match, Kylian Mbappe said:

“We knew right away that we couldn’t go to sleep. If they had opened the scoring, they would have pushed on with their fans’ backing,” “We had to dampen their hopes early on. That’s what we did, and we’re very happy to be back in the quarter-finals.”

"It's [scoring goals] what I do" ⚽️



Kylian Mbappe reflects on a successful night for PSG in the #UCL 💪

Early on, Kylian Mbappe showed off his offensive skills, setting up many chances before ending the match deadlocked with a spectacular curling shot in the fifteenth minute. After receiving a superb long ball from Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe sprinted into the area and showed off his amazing movement. He feinted to trick opponents before firing a shot that found the far corner. The Reale Arena audience was left in awe of Mbappe's vision and skill after the goal, but keeper Alex Remiro foiled his subsequent attempt of a similar nature.

In the 56th minute, Kylian Mbappe doubled his total as he persisted in tormenting the Real Sociedad defence. This time, he took advantage of a pinpoint through pass from Lee Kang-in to show off his lightning-fast speed as he raced into the box and finished expertly at the near post to beat the keeper.

Kylian Mbappé’s second goal, Kang-in Lee with the assist. 🇫🇷🇰🇷✨



Kylian Mbappe!

That's a top top top finish! #UCL



That's a top top top finish! #UCL pic.twitter.com/bclm6I5UU2 — Soham Ghosh (@Rickcy7) March 6, 2024

Mikel Merino's deflected goal gave Real Sociedad a one-goal consolation in the 89th minute, but it was too little, too late. With the win, PSG advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in three years, which was a huge accomplishment for the team.