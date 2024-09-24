sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 10:10 IST, September 24th 2024

Expert Blasts Arsenal Star's Performance, Saying 'I’ve No Sympathy for Him' After Man City Draw

An expert delivers scathing criticism of an Arsenal star's performance following the draw against Man City, expressing a lack of sympathy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard reacts after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:10 IST, September 24th 2024