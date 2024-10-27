Published 21:17 IST, October 27th 2024
Faced with an empty net, Diogo Dalot produces one of the misses of the season for Man United
For Diogo Dalot, it was harder to miss. The Manchester United right back summed up his team's scoring woes this season by spurning the easiest of chances in the Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday after being presented with an open goal.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, left, misses an opportunity on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London | Image: AP Photo
