sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Iran-Israel War | Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections |

Published 21:17 IST, October 27th 2024

Faced with an empty net, Diogo Dalot produces one of the misses of the season for Man United

For Diogo Dalot, it was harder to miss. The Manchester United right back summed up his team's scoring woes this season by spurning the easiest of chances in the Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday after being presented with an open goal.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Diogo Dalot
Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, left, misses an opportunity on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

21:17 IST, October 27th 2024