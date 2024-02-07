English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Fans and officials condemn Inter Miami and Lionel Messi for shocking absence from Hong Kong match

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi face criticism from fans and officials for their surprising absence from the Hong Kong match.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
 In a match between Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami CF on Sunday, February 04, 2024, Inter Miami secured a 4-1 victory Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez did not appear in the match. Goals were scored by Robert Taylor, Lawson Connery Sunderland, Leonardo Campana, and Ryan Sailor. The game saw Inter Miami taking control with 23 shots and 71% possession, ultimately dominating with a convincing win at Hong Kong Stadium on Sunday, 4th February.  

Hong Kong officials slam Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after the friendly match 

The partnership of worldwide football legend Lionel Messi and MLS team Inter Miami has faced its share of challenges, indicating a rocky ride ahead. Despite a promising start, Messi's time at Inter Miami has been hampered by injuries and a drop in performance towards the end of the previous season. This slump has overshadowed what looked to be a promising start.

The issues remained during the extended preseason road tour in 2024, which included stops in El Salvador and Saudi Arabia. Messi and partner Luis Suarez were sidelined with injury, causing them to miss a critical encounter in Hong Kong last Sunday. Fans were frustrated by the team's absence, and several sought refunds for their tickets, despite Inter Miami's respectable 4-1 victory over Hong Kong XI.

To add to the confusion, Inter Miami's coach, Gerardo Martino, had already hinted at Messi's possible involvement in the Hong Kong match, exacerbating fans' dismay. To make matters worse, the event was the focus of a major advertising effort, and organisers allegedly withdrew $2 million in government funds as a result of the backlash. Hong Kong officiasls said: 

"The (Hong Kong) government, as well as football fans, are extremely disappointed that Messi could neither play in the friendly match, nor explain to the fans in person upon request," 

“The way that the organizer and Inter Miami handled the situation could not meet the expectations of the fans who showed strong support to Messi, especially those visitors who came all the way here for the match.”

Kevin Yeung, Hong Kong's Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Tourism, disclosed that the deal required Lionel Messi to compete for at least 45 minutes during the match. Inter Miami's regular season includes of 34 games, with additional commitments in different other tournaments.

Messi, 36, joins a growing list of experienced sportsmen undergoing load management procedures to maintain their fitness and performance levels.

Inter Miami's next itinerary includes a match in Tokyo on Wednesday, followed by a preseason game against Newell's Old Boys in Miami on February 15. Notably, Newell's Old Boys carries special significance for Messi because it was his hometown club in Argentina.

Fans were upset with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

