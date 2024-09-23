sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 10:19 IST, September 23rd 2024

FC Barcelona extends perfect start in Spanish league with 6th win but loses Ter Stegen

Barcelona routed host Villarreal 5-1 to pick up its sixth straight victory in the competition, but saw Ter Stegen leave the match on a stretcher just before halftime after his right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the area.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is removed from the pitch on a stretcher after picking up an injury during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Villarreal at the La Cerámica stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

10:19 IST, September 23rd 2024