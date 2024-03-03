English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 18:50 IST

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao CF Live Streaming: How to watch the La Liga match in India, UK & US?

FC Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga fixture, and the action will begin on March 03th at 01:30 AM. Check out all the live streaming details here.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
In a thrilling La Liga match, Athletic Club faces off against Barcelona tomorrow at 1:30 am. With Barcelona currently standing at the 3rd position in the league and Athletic Club at 5th, the match promises an intense battle. Both teams have displayed strong performances in their recent fixtures, making this encounter even more compelling. The match will take place at San Mamés, setting the stage for an exciting showdown between these two top-tier teams.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming, La Liga Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match take place? 

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match Match kicks off on Saturday, March 03, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match take place? 

The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match will take place at the San Mamés, Spain.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match via JioCinema. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sports18 Network (Channel: Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3).

How to watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match via ESPN Deportes. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+ and Fubo. The updates can also be followed on their official social media pages. The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match Match will start at 03:00 PM ET.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match via Viaplay Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via La Liga TV from 08:30 PM GMT. 

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga Match: Predicted XIs

Athletic Club Predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Paredes, Lekue; De Galarreta, Prados; Sancet; Inaki Williams, Guruzeta, Berenguer.

Barcelona Predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde,, Araujo, Martínez, Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri.

