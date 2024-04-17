FC Barcelona players celebrate vs PSG in first leg of champions league quarterfinal clash at Parc des Princes | Image:AP

Advertisement

FC Barcelona are all set to host Paris Saint Germain at the Nou Camp in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday, April 16th 2024. Barcelona enter into the second leg having registered a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over PSG in the first leg at Parc Des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint Germain already face an uphill battle and will need to fire on all cylinders if they want to confirm their spot in the champions league quarter-final. The winner of this tie will either face, Atletico Madrid or Borrusia Dortmund in the UCL semis.

Advertisement

Also Read | Xabi Alonso tipped to become Real Madrid manager in the future

FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming, English Premier League Match: All Details you need to know

When will FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming take place?

FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming kicks off on Tuesday, April 16th (Wednesday, April 17th 2024, at 12:30 AM IST).

Advertisement

Where will FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming take place?

FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming will take place at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Advertisement

How to watch FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming via SonyLiv. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

How to watch FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming in US?

Fans in the US can watch FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Telecast via Paramount+, UniMas, ViX, Univision, TUDN.com and app. The match will kick off at 03:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 16th.

Advertisement

Also Read | They behave like kids. It’s a shame': Pochettino

How to watch FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming in UK?

Fans in the US can watch FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming via TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+. The Live Stream of the match will be available via the Discovery+ app. The match-up will kick off at 07:00 PM GMT on Tuesday, April 16.

How to watch FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch FC Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming via Stan Sport. The match will kick off from 07:00 AM AEDT.

FC Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League match: Predicted XIs

Potential Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Araujo, Kounde; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Lamine

Potential Paris Saint Germain XI: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernández, Nuno Mendes – Warren Zaïre-Emery, Ugarte (or Fabián Ruiz), Vitinha – Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola.