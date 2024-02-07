Advertisement

FC Dallas will face Inter Miami in a widely anticipated club friendly on Tuesday morning at 4:30 a.m IST. Both sides are preparing for a heated clash, with the goal of honing their plans and putting their mettle to the test. With excellent rosters and a desire for win, spectators can expect an exciting battle when these two teams face off in a friendly match.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi will lead Inter Miami in their second match of the 2024

Messi recently won the FIFA Men’s Best Player of the Year 2023

Messi and Luis Suarez have been re-united at Inter Miami

Will Lionel Messi play the match?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature in the match. However, there are doubts regarding whether he will start or come off the bench.

When will FC Dallas vs Inter Miami take place?

The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas will take place on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As per India Standard Time, it will take place on the morning of January 23, 2024.

Where will FC Dallas vs Inter Miami take place?

The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas will be held at Estadio Cotton Bowl in the USA.

What time will FC Dallas vs Inter Miami start?

The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas will begin at:

India: 4:30 AM IST

USA: 6 PM ET

UK: 11:00 PM GMT

How to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

Fans in India would have to access MLSsoccer.com to catch the live action.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

The only way to watch the match will be on MLSsoccer.com, as it will not be shown on live television and will be streamed exclusively online.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

MLSsoccer.com is the only destination where the match will be live-streamed.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Predicted XI

FC Dallas predicted starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Paes (GK) — Twumasi, Ibeagha, O. Gonzalez, Junqua — Lletget, Illarremendi — Kamungo, Pomykal, Arriola — Ferreira.

Inter Miami predicted starting lineup (5-3-2): Callender (GK) — Taylor, McVey, Aviles, Sailor, Alba — Ruiz, Busquets, Cremaschi — Messi, Campana.