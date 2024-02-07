Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:47 IST

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play in the friendly match?

Ahead of the start of the FC Dallas vs Inter Miami game, let's checkout the live streaming details of the match. Also know, whether Lionel Messi will feature?

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Inter Miami
Inter Miami | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
FC Dallas will face Inter Miami in a widely anticipated club friendly on Tuesday morning at 4:30 a.m IST. Both sides are preparing for a heated clash, with the goal of honing their plans and putting their mettle to the test. With excellent rosters and a desire for win, spectators can expect an exciting battle when these two teams face off in a friendly match.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Lionel Messi will lead Inter Miami in their second match of the 2024
  • Messi recently won the FIFA Men’s Best Player of the Year 2023 
  • Messi and Luis Suarez have been re-united at Inter Miami 

Also Read: Audio of VAR decisions in Real Madrid’s win against Almeria is out

Will Lionel Messi play the match?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature in the match. However, there are doubts regarding whether he will start or come off the bench.

When will FC Dallas vs Inter Miami take place?

The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas will take place on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As per India Standard Time, it will take place on the morning of January 23, 2024.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann humiliates Vinicius Jr. to score a stunning goal

Where will FC Dallas vs Inter Miami take place?

The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas will be held at Estadio Cotton Bowl in the USA.

Also Read: India look to keep the hopes of reaching Asian Cup knockouts alive

What time will FC Dallas vs Inter Miami start?

The Inter Miami vs FC Dallas will begin at:

  • India: 4:30 AM IST
  • USA: 6 PM ET
  • UK: 11:00 PM GMT

How to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

Fans in India would have to access MLSsoccer.com to catch the live action.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

The only way to watch the match will be on MLSsoccer.com, as it will not be shown on live television and will be streamed exclusively online.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

MLSsoccer.com is the only destination where the match will be live-streamed.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Predicted XI

FC Dallas predicted starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Paes (GK) — Twumasi, Ibeagha, O. Gonzalez, Junqua — Lletget, Illarremendi — Kamungo, Pomykal, Arriola — Ferreira.

Inter Miami predicted starting lineup (5-3-2): Callender (GK) — Taylor, McVey, Aviles, Sailor, Alba — Ruiz, Busquets, Cremaschi — Messi, Campana.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:47 IST

