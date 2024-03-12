×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

FC Goa make ISL playoffs after exciting 3-3 draw with Punjab FC

FC Goa secured a place in the playoffs despite splitting points with Punjab FC following a 3-3 draw in an Indian Super League match here on Monday. Wilmar Jordan, Luka Majcen and Juan Mera scored for the home side while Carl Mchugh, Noah Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez were on target for the Goa.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FC Goa
FC Goa | Image:X/FCGoa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

FC Goa secured a place in the playoffs despite splitting points with Punjab FC following a 3-3 draw in an Indian Super League match here on Monday.

Wilmar Jordan, Luka Majcen and Juan Mera scored for the home side while Carl Mchugh, Noah Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez were on target for the Goan outfit.

Advertisement

FC Goa started the match on a positive note with Raynier Fernandes testing the home team goalkeeper Ravi Kumar from long range.

The Goan outfit received two corners with the second one from Borja Herrera finding Carl Mchugh inside the box. Mchugh's thunderous left-footer found the top corner to give Goa an early lead.

Advertisement

Punjab started to attack with purpose and got success in the 54th minute. Madih Talal found Wilmar Jordan inside the box, who fed the ball to his striking partner Luka Majcen. Luka's attempt at goal fell in the path of Jordan who just had to tap it in for the equaliser.

Punjab struck the second blow just seven minute later with a perfectly-worked counter attacking goal. Melroy Assisi won the ball in his own half which was passed to Khaimingthang Lhungdim who rolled it to Madih Talal.

Advertisement

The Frenchman found Luka Majcen, who ran ahead of Seriton Fernandes and hit a left-footed pile-driver that saw goalkeeper Dhiraj Singh rooted to his spot to give Punjab the lead.

Goa started to put pressure on Punjab and were awarded a penalty for a foul on Boris Thangjam. Noah Sadaoui converted the penalty to make the scores even.

Advertisement

Punjab struck back soon after through another counter-attack. Madih Talal found Juan Mera with a precise pass. The Spaniard foxed Jay Gupta and his pin-point shot found the bottom corner of the net to give the lead for the home side.

Goa found the equaliser in the 84th minute through substitute Carlos Martinez. An attack from the left wing fell perfectly for the Spaniard, who converted with ease.

Advertisement

Punjab jumped to seventh position in the table with 21 points from 19 matches while FC Goa qualified for the playoffs and are fourth in the table with 33 points from 18 matches.

Scores: Punjab FC 3 (Jordan 54', Luka 61', Juan Mera 78') draw with FC Goa 3 (Mchugh 5', Noah 72' (p), Carlos M 84')

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sidharth Malhotra On How Action In Yodha Is Different From Shershaah

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Arun Govil Shares His Opinion On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Ram In Ramayan

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo