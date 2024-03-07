×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

FC Goa pip East Bengal FC 1-0

Moroccan striker Noah Sadaoui struck the solitary goal as FC Goa edged past East Bengal FC 1-0 for their first win in four games in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday. The Gaurs thus moved to 32 points with this win, within touching distance of the top-placed Odisha FC.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FC Goa
FC Goa | Image:X/FCGoa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Gaurs thus moved to 32 points with this win, within touching distance of the top-placed Odisha FC (35).

Contrastingly, the Red & Gold Brigade are three points behind the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21) and the match proved to be a setback ahead of their return leg derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG in Kolkata on Sunday.

Noah picked up form just at the right time to help his team win for the first time since the resumption of the league after the mid-season break.

The Manolo Marquez-coached side cracked through the East Bengal FC defence in some style, and they were arguably more dominant in the proceedings than what the scoreline suggests.

Beating the visitors in possession as well as in terms of shots on target, the home team constantly teased the opposition with their skillful frontline.

Noah broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, but he and Carlos Martinez created plenty of chances before that, which played a part in keeping the East Bengal FC goalkeeper Prabsukhan Singh Gill on his toes.

The Gaurs were spot on in their tactics, ensuring that they carved open the East Bengal FC defence with their through balls. Martinez did so in the 14th minute, but Noah’s shot against Gill was saved off the leg by the custodian.

Similarly, Noah returned the favour by teaming up with Martinez, but the Spaniard took a wayward shot far off the target. The pressure was on for East Bengal FC though, and their backline arguably lost the plot by pushing too far ahead, too soon.

Mohammed Yasir helped Noah secure the winner. The attacking midfielder has been in promising form, as displayed by his consecutive strikes in last two matches.

He found a way past the East Bengal FC backline that struggled for coordination, setting the assist for Noah, who hammered the ball into the net from a narrow position on the inside channel of the left flank.

The East Bengal frontline found no answers against a disciplined FC Goa defence in each half, further complicating their chances of qualifying to the playoffs this season. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 00:01 IST

