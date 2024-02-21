English
Félix and Roberto back in Barcelona squad for Champions League match at Napoli

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Forward João Félix and midfielder Sergi Roberto were included in Barcelona’s squad for the Champions League match against Napoli after recovering from injuries.Both were named by coach Xavi Hernández on Tuesday, a day before the first-leg match in the round of 16 in Italy.

Joao Felix
Joao Felix celebrates after scoring a goal for his side | Image: AP
Forward João Félix and midfielder Sergi Roberto were included in Barcelona’s squad for the Champions League match against Napoli after recovering from injuries.

Both were named by coach Xavi Hernández on Tuesday, a day before the first-leg match in the round of 16 in Italy.

João Félix had been nursing a right ankle injury for about three weeks, while Roberto was out for more than 20 days with a foot problem.

Still not available for Xavi because of injuries were Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Ferran Torres and Gavi.

The return match will be on March 12 in Barcelona.

The Catalan club is back in the knockout stage of the Champions League after two consecutive group-stage eliminations. It still had Lionel Messi the last time it made it to the round of 16.

Barcelona has been eliminated in the Copa del Rey and is eight points behind leader Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

Xavi recently announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

