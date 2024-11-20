sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 21:34 IST, November 20th 2024

FIFA Club World Cup Pushback Sees The Possibility Of Player Strike Action Raised Again

A strike by top soccer stars cannot be ruled out, a spokesperson for the sport's global players' union said, as the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup continues to face pushback.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts after he delivers a speech during the Asian Football Confederation or AFC Annual Award Seoul 2023, ceremony at the Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, South Korea | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

21:34 IST, November 20th 2024