Published 02:27 IST, August 2nd 2024

FIFA Offers Talks To Leagues, Player Unions Amid Legal Filings And Threats In Football Politics

FIFA offered talks with global groups of football leagues and player unions to end a three-month deadlock after they threatened legal action over adding to the packed competitions calendar.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ganni Infantino
FIFA President Ganni Infantino addresses the 78th Conmebol Congress in Luque, Paraguay | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
02:27 IST, August 2nd 2024