Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 9th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

FIFA to consider changes to policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries

FIFA says it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries as part of an agreement with a soccer promoter

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
FIFA World Cup trophy
The original FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
FIFA said it will consider changes to its policy that blocks league matches from being played in other countries as part of an agreement with a soccer promoter to dismiss the world governing body from a lawsuit challenging that policy.

Relevent Sports lawyer Jeffrey L. Kessler filed a letter Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan stating FIFA and his client agreed to the dismissal. Keller wrote FIFA agreed to abide by any injunction arising from the suit, which also includes the U.S. Soccer Federation as a defendant. The agreement did not alter the suit against the USSF.

“FIFA and Relevent have agreed to resolve this matter as it concerns FIFA, pending FIFA’s consideration of changes to existing FIFA policies with respect to playing official season games outside of a league’s home territory,” FIFA said in a statement. "FIFA has not admitted any liability and continues to deny the legal claims alleged in Relevent’s complaint.”

Relevent, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, announced in August 2018 it planned to host a Spanish league match between Barcelona and Girona at Miami Gardens, Florida, the following January.

In October 2018, FIFA said its ruling council adopted a policy that “emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.” Barcelona then withdrew its commitment to play in Florida.

Relevent in 2019 also was refused permission by the USSF to sanction a league match between two teams from Ecuador.

Relevent sued claiming violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act and tortious interference.

Caproni in July 2021 granted the USSF’s motion to dismiss the antitrust claim but the case was reinstated in March 2023 by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The USSF asked the Supreme Court in August to take the case, and the Biden administration last month said the Supreme Court should let the appellate decision stand .

“FIFA and Relevent Sports have agreed to resolve this matter specific to FIFA while FIFA considers changes to its existing rules about whether games can be played outside of a league’s home territory," the promoter said in a statement. "Relevent Sports looks forward to supporting FIFA as both sides work to grow the game.”

Published April 9th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

