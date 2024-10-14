Published 18:07 IST, October 14th 2024
FIFA to open global talks on updating transfer rules after landmark Lassana Diarra ruling
After a landmark court decision for the soccer transfer market, FIFA said Monday it will now invite “key stakeholders” worldwide for talks about updating rules put in question by former France international Lassana Diarra.
Paris-Saint-Germain player Lassana Diarra during a French League One soccer match against Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. | Image: AP Photo/Michel Euler, File
