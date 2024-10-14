sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:07 IST, October 14th 2024

FIFA to open global talks on updating transfer rules after landmark Lassana Diarra ruling

After a landmark court decision for the soccer transfer market, FIFA said Monday it will now invite “key stakeholders” worldwide for talks about updating rules put in question by former France international Lassana Diarra.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lassana Diarra
Paris-Saint-Germain player Lassana Diarra during a French League One soccer match against Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. | Image: AP Photo/Michel Euler, File
