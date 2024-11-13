Published 17:12 IST, November 13th 2024
FIFA Workshop Essential For Strengthening Our Governance Framework: AIFF Secretary General
All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary general, Anilkumar, who attended the FIFA Financial Governance Workshop in Sri Lanka recently, said such events would go a long way in improving and strengthening the financial management of the member associations.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF | Image: AIFF
17:12 IST, November 13th 2024