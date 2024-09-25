sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 06:19 IST, September 25th 2024

Flick optimistic that Peña can remain Barcelona's starting goalkeeper in Ter Stegen's absence

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he's confident that Iñaki Peña can remain the team's starting goalkeeper in the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is taken off the field during the game against Villarreal.
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is taken off the field during the game against Villarreal. | Image: fcbarcelona.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:19 IST, September 25th 2024