Flick optimistic that Peña can remain Barcelona's starting goalkeeper in Ter Stegen's absence
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says he's confident that Iñaki Peña can remain the team's starting goalkeeper in the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen.
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is taken off the field during the game against Villarreal. | Image: fcbarcelona.com
