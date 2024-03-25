Updated March 25th, 2024 at 09:29 IST
Florian Wirtz scores Germany's fastest ever goal in 2-0 win over France
Toni Kroos has returned and Florian Wirtz has scored the fastest Germany goal ever as they defeated France 2-0 in a friendly in Lyon.
Toni Kroos returned and Florian Wirtz scored the fastest Germany goal ever as they defeated France 2-0 in their friendly on Saturday.
Kroos, coaxed out of international retirement for the upcoming European Championship, wasted no time with a precise pass for Wirtz, who let fly from outside the penalty area to score after seven seconds.
The German soccer federation said it was the quickest goal ever scored in a national team game. The previous best was nine seconds by Lukas Podolski in a 2013 win over Ecuador.
Kai Havertz made it 2-0 after the break and Antonio Rüdiger produced a late goal-line clearance as the smiles returned to the German national team.
It was Germany’s second consecutive win over France, but only its third win in 11 games, giving Julian Nagelsmann’s team a timely boost before Germany hosts Euro 2024 this summer.
