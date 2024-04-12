×

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 14:26 IST

Former Brazil player opens up on Lionel Messi's possible return to FC Barcelona | READ

Former Brazil player and Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona teammate wants him to return to the Spanish club as he feels he has all the history with the Spanish Club.

Reported by: Saksham Nagar
Lionel Messi
Argentina football team captain and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germaine forward Lionel Messi doesn't need any introduction to what he has done for his team and world football. Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football and also has many records to his name. 

Lionel Messi had a brilliant 17 years at the Spanish club FC Barcelona and gained limelight after playing for the club. Messi however ended his journey at the club in 2021 and started new innings at the French club Paris Saint Germaine which consists of world great players like Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. 

Messi said: 'It would be nice if he could finish his career there'

Messi joined PSG at the end of 2021 and soon his contract is coming to an end. Former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho Gaúcho who also shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi in FC Barcelona and wants him to return to the Spanish club and said via Marca, “I’m a friend of Messi’s. I’m very happy for him. It’s very joyful to see friends conquering dreams. That makes me happy. I am his friend. For me, Messi is the best. I would like to see him happy, I don’t care where he is. After all the history he has had with Barcelona, it would be nice if he could finish his career there.”

Lionel Messi till now has played 66 matches for Paris Saint Germaine and has scored 29 goals and has been a playmaker on 31 occasions. 

Lionel Messi is currently on national duty and is playing for Argentina in the International friendlies tournament. Messi recently played against Panama in which he managed to score a goal with an assist. This was also the 800th goal of his professional career. 

Lionel Messi also led Argentina to win its first FIFA World Cup 2022 after they defeated Kylian Mbappe-led France in the final last year. Messi in total scored three goals in the match of which two came off penalties and one was scored in extra time. 

However, Kylian Mbappe had almost taken the game away from Argentina as he was the only lone warrior for his team but as he didn't receive any support from his other teammates, France failed to win yet another title. 

Published March 26th, 2023 at 14:26 IST

