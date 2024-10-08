Published 23:38 IST, October 8th 2024
France Football starts post-Antoine Griezmann era amid Kylian Mbappé controversy
Antoine Griezmann has retired from France duty. Kylian Mbappé is absent, nursing a minor thigh injury in Madrid. Ahead of Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium, France's leadership is scarce.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Antoine Griezmann of France waves to fans after losing during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany | Image: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File
