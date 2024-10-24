sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:05 IST, October 24th 2024

France Interior Minister Urges Stopping Soccer Matches When Homophobic Chants Start

France's interior minister says he wants soccer matches to be brought to a halt when homophobic chants are belted out by fans in stadiums.Speaking to France Inter Radio on Thursday, Bruno Retailleau added they have identified two individuals who were suspected of starting the homophobic chants.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
