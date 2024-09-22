sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |

Published 06:50 IST, September 22nd 2024

French leader PSG drops its first points after 1-1 at Reims

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain dropped its first points in the French League when it was held at Reims to 1-1 on Saturday.After comfortably winning its first four games, PSG needed an equalizer from substitute Ousmane Dembélé in the 68th minute.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Luis Enrique and Erdin Terzic
Luis Enrique and Erdin Terzic | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:50 IST, September 22nd 2024