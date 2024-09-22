Published 06:50 IST, September 22nd 2024
French leader PSG drops its first points after 1-1 at Reims
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain dropped its first points in the French League when it was held at Reims to 1-1 on Saturday.After comfortably winning its first four games, PSG needed an equalizer from substitute Ousmane Dembélé in the 68th minute.
Luis Enrique and Erdin Terzic | Image: AP
