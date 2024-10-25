Published 18:49 IST, October 25th 2024
French League upholds ruling that French champion PSG must pay Kylian Mbappé $60 Million
The French league's appeals commission has upheld the decision ordering French champion Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé 55 million euros ($60 million) in unpaid wages.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:49 IST, October 25th 2024