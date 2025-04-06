From Arsenal vs Real Madrid To Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, Here's The Full Champions League Quarterfinals Schedule

The Champions League is all set to return, as the quarterfinals will kick off next week. Four high voltage clashes are ready to explode as the UCL is entering its climax stage.

Arsenal's hunt for their maiden Champions League title has continued to stretch, and the Gunners will be determined to get their hands on that coveted trophy. Mikel Arteta's side will host a jubilant Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on April 8. Los Blancos have been a completely different team in the UCL altogether, and very few teams have managed to the better of them.

In another clash, Bayern Munich will take on Inter Milan, which is expected to be a mouthwatering affair. Inter have knocked out the Bavarians on both the occasions they faced them in UCL knockouts, and it remains to be seen how they fare against each other.

Aston Villa will face the in-form Paris Saint-Germain, who knocked Liverpool out of the UCL. Villa's last Champions League title came in 1981/82, and they won't have a walk in the park against the French champions.

FC Barcelona will be up against Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund haven't been consistent throughout the season, but on their day they they can be very dangerous.

Champions League quarterfinal schedule

First Leg

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan- April 8

Arsenal vs Real Madrid- April 8

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund- April 8

PSG vs Aston Villa- April 8

Second Leg

Aston Villa vs PSG- April 15

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona- April 15

Real Madrid vs Arsenal- April 15

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich- April 15

Champions League Live Streaming