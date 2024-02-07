English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Fulham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to watch EFL Cup semi final second leg in India, US & UK?

Ahead of the start of the Liverpool vs Fulham EFL cup semi final second leg, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given.

Prateek Arya
Cody Gakpo
Liverpool | Image: AP
Liverpool will take on Fulham at the EFL semi-final leg 2. The Reds are coming in with a one-goal cushion, which was formed during the 2-1 win in the first leg. Playing at their home Fulham would fancy its chances. Thus, a riveting semi-final clash is in awaits, and it will be intriguing to see who will make it to the final of the Carabao Cup.

3 things you need to know

  • Fulham vs Liverpool EFL semi-final leg 2 will take place on January 24, 2024
  • Liverpool won the home leg with the margin of 2-1
  • The kick-off time is 1:30 AM IST

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Inter Miami show off new jersey

When will Fulham vs Liverpool  EFL Cup semi-final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham will take place on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. As per the Indian Standard Time, the match will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The kick-off time is 1:30 AM (IST)

Where will Fulham vs Liverpool  EFL Cup semi-final take place?

The EFL Cup 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham will take place at Craven Cottage.

How to watch the live telecast of the Fulham vs Liverpool semi-final in India?

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Fulham will not telecast in India.

Also Read | Rampant Chelsea surges into English League Cup final

How to watch live streaming of Fulham vs Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Fulham on Fancode App.

How to watch live streaming of the Fulham vs Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final in the UK?

The live streaming of the match will be on Sky Sports in UK.

How to watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final in the USA?

You can watch Liverpool and Fulham live on ESPN+ in the USA.

What are the predictable line-ups of both Teams?

  • Fulham : Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez
  • Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez
Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

