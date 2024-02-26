Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Furor erupts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s apparent obscene taunt in Saudi league match

Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn harsh criticism for what appeared to be an obscene gesture after Al Nassr defeated Al Shabab 3-2 in a Saudi Pro League game.

Associated Press Television News
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has come under heavy criticism after seemingly making an offensive gesture following Al Nassr’s 3-2 victory over Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League match on Sunday.

The Portuguese star scored a first half penalty, before Brazilian Talisca’s late brace, including a goal four minutes from time, secured the win for Al Nassr.

Advertisement

After the final whistle, videos posted on social media showed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, seemingly aimed at rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of “Messi” could be heard, referring to Ronaldo’s longstanding football rival from Argentina.

Advertisement

While the incident was not captured by television cameras, critcism of the 39-year-old Portuguese has been swift and local media reports say that the Saudi football federation (SAFF) has opened an investigation.

Ronaldo, who completed a lucrative move to the Riyadh-based club in December 2022 , has a league-leading 22 goals this season. Al Nassr trail fellow big-spending rivals Al Hilal by four points, having played a game more.

Advertisement

Al-Nassr is also in contention for the Asian Champions League — a tournament it has never won — and will play Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals next month.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

9 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

9 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

17 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trump Compares Himself to American Gangster Al Capone During CPAC Speech

    World10 minutes ago

  2. India News LIVE | Uttarakhand Budget Session to Begin Today

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. 25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur

    Videos13 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam Sets Box Office Record For Black & White Films In India

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. US dollar strengthens ahead of data-heavy week with focus on inflation

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo