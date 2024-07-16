sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:29 IST, July 16th 2024

Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager After Losing To Spain In UEFA Euro 2024 Final

Harry Kane-led England football team lost to Spain in the Finals of Euro 2024. Now, Gareth Southgate has resigned as England manager.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gareth Southgate
England's manager Gareth Southgate sits at the bench prior to a Group C match between Denmark and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
15:43 IST, July 16th 2024