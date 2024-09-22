sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |

Published 06:41 IST, September 22nd 2024

Genoa midfielder Malinovskyi sustains horrific lower-leg fracture at Venezia

Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi sustained a horrific-looking lower-leg fracture during his team's match at Venezia on Saturday.Malinovskyi attempted to clear a ball near his goal early in the second half when he caught his studs on the turf and his right ankle turned under him.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ruslan Malinovskyi
Ruslan Malinovskyi | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:41 IST, September 22nd 2024