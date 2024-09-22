Published 06:41 IST, September 22nd 2024
Genoa midfielder Malinovskyi sustains horrific lower-leg fracture at Venezia
Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi sustained a horrific-looking lower-leg fracture during his team's match at Venezia on Saturday.Malinovskyi attempted to clear a ball near his goal early in the second half when he caught his studs on the turf and his right ankle turned under him.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ruslan Malinovskyi | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:41 IST, September 22nd 2024