sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 18:55 IST, November 20th 2024

Germany Optimistic With 2026 World Cup On Horizon After A Much-improved Year

Twelve months ago, Germany was on a run of awful results and seemed on course to struggle when it hosted Euro 2024. Now it's back among the top teams in Europe, with an eye on the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Felix Nmecha
Felix Nmecha celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and Germany at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

18:55 IST, November 20th 2024